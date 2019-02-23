Otzma Yehudit tells AIPAC to 'come home' before interfering in elections

Breaking news.
Otzma Yehudit has responded that AIPAC members saying that they should move to Israel and "come home before interfering in the election.
"They dont live here, and they criticize us, as if they are on Mount Olympus," Otzma Yehudit Knesset candidate Michael Ben-Ari said. "We call on AIPAC members to do the right and expected thing and return home to Israel before they involve themselves in elections... "When they arrive here, they will be able to be partners in the crucial and existential decisions of those living in Israel, and we will be happy for them to make decisions together with Israel's citizens."
