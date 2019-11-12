Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

PA spokesman: Mahmoud Abbas trying to establish calm in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 13:46
An official spokesman for the Palestinian Authority (PA) came out Tuesday announcing their intention to return calm to Gaza following the assassination of Bahaa Abu Al-Ata, asenior commander in Palestinian Islamic Jihad early Tuesday.

Since Tuesday morning, over 160 rockets have been fired from Gaza, leading to retaliatory airstrikes by the IDF.


