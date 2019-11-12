PA spokesman: Mahmoud Abbas trying to establish calm in Gaza

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
An official spokesman for the Palestinian Authority (PA) came out Tuesday announcing their intention to return calm to Gaza following the assassination of Bahaa Abu Al-Ata, asenior commander in Palestinian Islamic Jihad early Tuesday.
Since Tuesday morning, over 160 rockets have been fired from Gaza, leading to retaliatory airstrikes by the IDF.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});