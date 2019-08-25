Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

PM Netanyahu on way to IDF headquarters after Syria attack

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 25, 2019 00:40
Following Israel's attack in Syria on Saturday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently making his way to the IDF's Kirya military headquarters.

IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Ronen Menalis said that the heads of the northern councils were updated. The IDF is preparing for a response.

This is a developing story.


