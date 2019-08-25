PM Netanyahu on way to IDF headquarters after Syria attack

Following Israel's attack in Syria on Saturday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently making his way to the IDF's Kirya military headquarters.



IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Ronen Menalis said that the heads of the northern councils were updated. The IDF is preparing for a response.



This is a developing story.



