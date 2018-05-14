PM Netanyahu speaks at the opening of the American Embassy in Jerusalem

Addressing the US delegation at the opening of the American Embassy in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "We have no better friends in the world, you stand for Israel and you stand for Jerusalem. Thank you!"



"What a glorious day. Remember this moment!" Netanyahu entreated the applauding crowd. "President Trump, by recognizing history, you have made history. All of us are deeply moved. All of us are deeply grateful."



Recalling days past when the neighborhood in which he was standing was off-limits to Jews, Netanyahu remarked, "The embassy of the most powerful nation on earth, our greatest ally, the United States of America, today, its embassy opened here!"



Reciting a chain of historic events that took place in Jerusalem, from David declaring it as capital to Israeli soldiers regaining the Temple Mount in 1967, Netanyahu said, "We are in Jerusalem, and we are here to stay!" Netanyahu also saluted, to applause from the crowd, the Israeli troops defending Israel at all hours.



"We gather here today to celebrate another historic day in the life of this city, which I know will take its place alongside other momentous decisions in the history of our people," he said.



"Last December, President Trump became the first world leader to recognize Jerusalem as our capital, and today, the United States of America is opening its embassy right here in Jerusalem," Netanyahu said. "Thank you President Trump, for having the courage to keep your promises!"



"Thank you, President Trump, and thank you all, for making the alliance between America and Israel stronger than ever."

"My friends, this is a great day for Israel. It's a great day for America. It's a great day for our fantastic partnership... but I believe it's also a great day for peace," Netanyahu remarked. "The truth and peace are interconnected. A peace that is based on lies will only crash on the rocks of Middle Eastern realities. And the truth will always be that Jerusalem has always been, will always be, the capital of the Jewish state."



"May the opening of this embassy, in this city, spread this truth far and wide, and may the truth promote a lasting peace between Israel and all of our neighbors."