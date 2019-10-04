Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Palestinian Authority agrees to receive taxes collected by Israel - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 4, 2019 17:53
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Palestinian Authority has agreed to receive much needed tax income collected by Israel, according to Palestinian officials, Ynet reported via the Associated Press.

The authority rejected the money in recent months due to Israel offsetting payments to terrorist families dubbed the ‘pay for slay’ policy. Palestinian Minister of Civil Affairs, Hussein Al Sheikh said that he met with Israeli Finance Minister, Moshe Kahlon, according to a tweet on Friday.

"I have met with the #Israeli Minister of #Finance and have discussed all outstanding issues. We have reached an agreement to activate joint committees to examine all issues which will commence their duties next Sunday," he tweeted.

Al Sheikh also said that the PA is determined to continue paying Palestinian terrorists "at all costs." 


Hot Opinion
Most Read
