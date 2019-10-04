Palestinian Authority agrees to receive taxes collected by Israel - report

The Palestinian Authority has agreed to receive much needed tax income collected by Israel, according to Palestinian officials, Ynet reported via the Associated Press.



The authority rejected the money in recent months due to Israel offsetting payments to terrorist families dubbed the ‘pay for slay’ policy. Palestinian Minister of Civil Affairs, Hussein Al Sheikh said that he met with Israeli Finance Minister, Moshe Kahlon, according to a tweet on Friday.



"I have met with the #Israeli Minister of #Finance and have discussed all outstanding issues. We have reached an agreement to activate joint committees to examine all issues which will commence their duties next Sunday," he tweeted.



On Thursday 3rd of October 2019, I have met with the #Israeli Minister of #Finance and have discussed all outstanding issues. We have reached an agreement to activate joint committees to examine all issues which will commence their duties next Sunday. ( 1/2) — حسين الشيخ Hussein Al Sheikh (@HusseinSheikhpl) October 4, 2019

The agreement was also on transferring a payment from the #PA’s financial dues. The dispute remaines over the salaries of the families of #prisoners and #martyrs. We are determined to pay their dues at all costs. (2/2) — حسين الشيخ Hussein Al Sheikh (@HusseinSheikhpl) October 4, 2019

Al Sheikh also said that the PA is determined to continue paying Palestinian terrorists "at all costs."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });