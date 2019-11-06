Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Palestinian caught in Gaza border area following two-hour manhunt

By
November 6, 2019 20:43
A Palestinian man was caught by security forces Wednesday night after a manhunt of over two hours.

The man, who was unarmed, was in Israel to get a visa from the United States embassy. According to reports he fled from authorities as he was being transferred back to the Gaza Strip.

He was transferred back to the blockaded enclave following his capture.

This is a breaking news story.


Hot Opinion
Most Read
