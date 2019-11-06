Palestinian caught in Gaza border area following two-hour manhunt

A Palestinian man was caught by security forces Wednesday night after a manhunt of over two hours.



The man, who was unarmed, was in Israel to get a visa from the United States embassy. According to reports he fled from authorities as he was being transferred back to the Gaza Strip.



He was transferred back to the blockaded enclave following his capture.



This is a breaking news story.



