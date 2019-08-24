Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Palestinians report: 3 arrests in the villages near Friday's attack

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
August 24, 2019 11:56
Three Palestinians were arrested, two from the village of Ein Arick, the third from Ein Kinia near Ein Dani, where Friday's attack took place, where Rina Shnerv was murdered. Moreover, further reports state that security forces have confiscated security cameras from the area. 


