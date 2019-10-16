Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Pence declines to share documents with House impeachment inquiry -counsel

By REUTERS
October 16, 2019 01:08
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - Vice President Mike Pence declined on Tuesday to submit documents to the House of Representative committees pursuing an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, his office said, calling the probe "self-proclaimed" and the requests for information too broad.

Pence's counsel, Matthew Morgan, said in a letter to three Democratic lawmakers leading the inquiry that the scope of documents requested included some "which are clearly not vice-presidential records, pursuant to a self-proclaimed 'impeachment inquiry.'"

Morgan said Pence's office was prepared to work with the committees if they "wish to return to the regular order of legitimate legislative oversight requests, and the Committees have appropriate requests for information solely in the custody of the Office of the Vice President." 


Related Content

Breaking news
October 16, 2019
India cannot sacrifice economic strength to comply with U.S. sanctions

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings