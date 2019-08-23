Police are seeking help in their search for missing 12-year-old

Police are seeking the public's help in their search for at-risk missing 12-year-old Ryan Abdullah.





Description: slightly full body, long black hair, brown eyes, height 160 cm (5'2).

She was wearing a black shirt with a red lipstick, black adidas white striped pants and black Nike shoes.



She was last seen yesterday evening on Levinsky Street in Tel Aviv, near the Levinsky Garden, and has since been lost.



If anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts or who may be able to help locate her is asked to call the Israel Police 100 hotline or the Yiftach Police Station / Server Station on 03-6802222, 03-5678400.

