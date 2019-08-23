Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Police are seeking help in their search for missing 12-year-old

By MAARIV ONLINE
August 23, 2019 22:42
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 Police are seeking the public's help in their search for at-risk missing 12-year-old Ryan Abdullah.

Description: slightly full body, long black hair, brown eyes, height 160 cm (5'2).
She was wearing a black shirt with a red lipstick, black adidas white striped pants and black Nike shoes.
 
She was last seen yesterday evening on Levinsky Street in Tel Aviv, near the Levinsky Garden, and has since been lost.
 
If anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts or who may be able to help locate her is asked to call the Israel Police 100 hotline or the Yiftach Police Station / Server Station on  03-6802222, 03-5678400.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 23, 2019
Florida man gets 15 months for threatening to kill Bernie Sanders

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings