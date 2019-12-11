Police arrest 3 at haredi protest in Bnei Brak

Israel Police arrested three ultra-Orthodox Jews at a protest in Bnei Brak. The protesters broke the law and disturbed the public order by trying to block the road.Hundreds of protesters are at the demonstration against the arrest of a haredi draft dodger who was attempting to leave the country. His arrest was extended by two months by a military court in Jaffa on Sunday.Police are at the scene to prevent the roads in the area from being blocked.Eleven protesters were arrested at a similar protest against the arrest in Jerusalem on Sunday, according to Walla! news.