Police arrest 3 at haredi protest in Bnei Brak

Israel Police arrested three ultra-Orthodox Jews at a protest in Bnei Brak. The protesters broke the law and disturbed the public order by trying to block the road.
Hundreds of protesters are at the demonstration against the arrest of a haredi draft dodger who was attempting to leave the country. His arrest was extended by two months by a military court in Jaffa on Sunday.Police are at the scene to prevent the roads in the area from being blocked.
Eleven protesters were arrested at a similar protest against the arrest in Jerusalem on Sunday, according to Walla! news.