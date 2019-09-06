Police arrest Palestinian minor holding knife at Hebron holy site

Border police arrested a Palestinian suspect that was acting "suspiciously" in the area of Hebron at the cave of Patriarchs on Wednesday.



According to the police statement:



Border police requested to see ID and a knife was found on the suspect. He was arrested at the scene and is currently being questioned.



He is a minor, 15, from Tul Karem.



The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });