Police arrest Palestinian minor holding knife at Hebron holy site

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Border police arrested a Palestinian suspect that was acting "suspiciously" in the area of Hebron at the cave of Patriarchs on Wednesday.
According to the police statement:
Border police requested to see ID and a knife was found on the suspect. He was arrested at the scene and is currently being questioned.
He is a minor, 15, from Tul Karem.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});