Police arrest Palestinian minor holding knife at Hebron holy site

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 6, 2019 17:45
Border police arrested a Palestinian suspect that was acting "suspiciously" in the area of Hebron at the cave of Patriarchs on Wednesday. 


According to the police statement:

Border police requested to see ID and a knife was found on the suspect. He was arrested at the scene and is currently being questioned.

He is a minor, 15, from Tul Karem.
 
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.


