Police arrest quarantine violators and those who spread fake news

Police opened criminal investigations against 92 people who allegedly violated quarantine instructions by the Health Ministry, and arrested three people who were actively violating it. One man was arrested three times after he continued to break his quarantine.



13 criminal cases are currently investigated against people suspected of spreading fake news about the novel coronavirus and promoting panic among the general public.



Police and inspectors from the Health Ministry visited the homes of 2,831 Israelis at the time of writing.