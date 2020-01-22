Police seize illegal firearms, heroin and cocaine in Jaffa raid

During the raid, police also seized more than 50 grams of drugs suspected of being cocaine and heroin that were also intended for trafficking and distribution purposes.

This activity joins a long line of CIS and drug seizures carried out by the Israel Police every day for the safety and well-being of the public.

The suspects are all in their 20s and were detained for questioning at the police station, after which they were jailed.

On Wednesday, the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court granted the police's request and extended their detention by five days.

Israeli police officers raided the home of three suspects in Jaffa on Tuesday, seizing various weapons and firearms that they were suspected of trafficking.