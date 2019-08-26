Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Police suspect people-smuggling in crash that kills 6 in Greece

By REUTERS
August 26, 2019 23:21
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 ATHENS - Greek police were investigating two suspects on suspicion of people-smuggling on Monday after six men thought to be migrants from Pakistan and Egypt were killed in an overcrowded vehicle that veered into a ditch off a motorway near the Turkish border.

Police said 10 others were injured in the crash. All 16 people had been crammed into what police described as a "jeep-like vehicle," heading towards the Greek town of Alexandroupolis.
The incident occurred in the Loutra region of Evros, an area on Greece's border with Turkey. Initial information suggested the victims were all adult males, police said.


Hundreds of thousands of people have used Greece as a gateway to other countries in recent years, fleeing violence or poverty in the Middle East and beyond. The numbers have fallen since 2016 after the European Union reached an agreement with Turkey to send people back.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 27, 2019
Israeli drones fly over south Lebanon -report

By MAARIV ONLINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings