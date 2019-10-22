Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Mike Pompeo: We inherited a mess in Syria, Obama allowed ISIS take root there

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 22, 2019 17:28
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday that the administration of US President Donald Trump “inherited a mess in Syria" from the previous administration of US president Barack Obama, which allowed ISIS to take root there.

Speaking during the Heritage Foundation’s Annual President’s Club Meeting in Washington D.C, Pompeo also said Turkey has legitimate security concerns in Syria which the US takes “seriously.”


