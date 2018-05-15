Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responds to Erdogan's Gaza condemnation





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted Tuesday afternoon: "[Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan is among Hamas's biggest supporters and there is no doubt that he well understands terrorism and slaughter. I suggest that he not preach morality to us."



This was a response to Erdogan's condemnation of Israel on Monday as a "terrorist state" after the Israel Defense Forces shot and killed over 50 Palestinians taking part in protests along the Gaza border.

