Prince Albert of Monaco was reported on Thursday to have tested positive for coronavirus, Reuters reported, the first such case of a member of a royal family contracting the disease.



The prince, 62 years-old, is the reigning monarch of the Principality of Monaco. His mother was the late American actress Grace Kelly.



Other famous people to have reported contracting the COVID 19 virus so far include American actor Tom Hanks and British actor Idris Elba.