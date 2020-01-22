Public official under investigation for suspected fraud, breach of trust

This development is part of another fraud investigation that is also being held at the NFIU, which became public a week ago, and with it the need to investigate additional suspicions emerged.
The suspect allegedly took advantage of his public standing to further the interests of others. A spokesperson for Israel Police confirmed that the suspect is an aide to a minister in the Israeli government.
The investigation is under the jurisdiction of Israel Police, accompanied by the Taxation and Economic Affairs prosecution. Last week, 5 people, including an assistant to a high ranking public figure at the President's office, were arrested and interrogated in suspicion of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The other 4 who were arrested were not public servants, but are in work-supplier relationships, service providers, etc.