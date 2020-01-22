The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Public official under investigation for suspected fraud, breach of trust

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 22, 2020 12:57
The 433 National Fraud Investigations Unit (NFIU) at Lahav 433 delayed a suspect this morning - a public servant - for investigations into allegedly committing offenses relating to public corruption and ethics violations.
This development is part of another fraud investigation that is also being held at the NFIU, which became public a week ago, and with it the need to investigate additional suspicions emerged.
The suspect allegedly took advantage of his public standing to further the interests of others. 
A spokesperson for Israel Police confirmed that the suspect is an aide to a minister in the Israeli government.
The investigation is under the jurisdiction of Israel Police, accompanied by the Taxation and Economic Affairs prosecution.
Last week, 5 people, including an assistant to a high ranking public figure at the President's office, were arrested and interrogated in suspicion of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
The other 4 who were arrested were not public servants, but are in work-supplier relationships, service providers, etc.


