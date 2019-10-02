Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Putin: Russia will remain responsible OPEC+ player

By REUTERS
October 2, 2019 14:30
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would continue to be a responsible player in the alliance between OPEC and non-OPEC oil-producing nations.

Speaking at an energy forum in Moscow attended by the Saudi and Iranian energy ministers, Putin said it was important to use all available tools to balance the energy markets.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 2, 2019
Russia's Putin says no proof Iran was behind Saudi attacks

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings