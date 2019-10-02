Putin: Russia will remain responsible OPEC+ player

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would continue to be a responsible player in the alliance between OPEC and non-OPEC oil-producing nations.



Speaking at an energy forum in Moscow attended by the Saudi and Iranian energy ministers, Putin said it was important to use all available tools to balance the energy markets.

