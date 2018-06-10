June 10 2018
Putin, asked about G7: We would be glad to see everyone in Moscow

By REUTERS
June 10, 2018 10:25
QINGDAO, China - Russia did not choose to leave the G7 group of nations and would be happy to see its member countries in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters, when asked about US President Donald Trump's suggestion to re-admit Russia to the group.

Speaking in China's city of Qingdao on Sunday, Putin, however, noted that the combined purchasing power of the Russia and China-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) outstripped the G7.


