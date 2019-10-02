Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Putin brushes off allegations of Russian election meddling

By REUTERS
October 2, 2019 15:26
 MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that it was ridiculous to suggest Moscow would try to interfere in next year's U.S. presidential election, and that no proof had been presented of past election meddling by Moscow.

U.S. intelligence agencies have said Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election campaign in order to tilt the vote in Donald Trump's favor. Moscow has denied any interference.

Speaking at an economic conference in Moscow, Putin said Russia would be prepared to work with any president elected in the United States, and had better things to do than interfere in U.S. elections. 


