Putin may meet Exxon's chief in Moscow this week

By REUTERS
October 1, 2019 11:46
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Darren Woods, head of US energy giant Exxon Mobil, may meet in Moscow later this week on the fringes of an energy conference, a Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday.


Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that the Kremlin hoped Putin and Woods would be able to talk on the sidelines of the forum on Wednesday.


