Putin says Russia has "very friendly" relations with Saudi crown prince

By REUTERS
October 13, 2019 12:35
DUBAI - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday his country has "very friendly personal relations" with Saudi Crown Prince and de-facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman, on his first visit to the kingdom in more than a decade.

Putin also said Russia is studying new investments in Saudi Arabia. Russian company Sibur Holding was looking at building a petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia with investment worth more than $1 billion, he told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV in an interview.


