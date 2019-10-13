Putin says Russia has "very friendly" relations with Saudi crown prince

DUBAI - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday his country has "very friendly personal relations" with Saudi Crown Prince and de-facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman, on his first visit to the kingdom in more than a decade.



Putin also said Russia is studying new investments in Saudi Arabia. Russian company Sibur Holding was looking at building a petrochemical complex in Saudi Arabia with investment worth more than $1 billion, he told Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV in an interview.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });