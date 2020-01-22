Putin to meet with Naama Issachar’s mother in Jerusalem

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Yaffa Issachar, mother of the Israeli-American in a Moscow prison on drug charges, a Kremlin aide said on Wednesday.Netanyahu and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem will also participate in the meeting on Thursday, Putin aide Yuri Oshkov told Russian state news agency TASS.Naama Issachar, 26, was sentenced last year 7.5 years in prison in Russia for allegedly possessing 9.5 grams of cannabis in her luggage, while on a stopover in Moscow on her way from India to Israel. Netanyahu has formally requested that Putin, who will be in Israel on Thursday for the Fifth World Holocaust Forum, pardon Issachar on humanitarian grounds, and talks have been taking place at the highest levels toward that goal. Russian media has reported that Putin is favorably considering a pardon.Oshkov did not answer reporters’ questions as to what could be expected from the meeting, but said they will discuss “the humanitarian aspect of the issue.”A Russian source told Ma’ariv that Putin could pardon Issachar on Wednesday or Friday.Diplomatic sources have said that too much public pressure could harm the efforts, which explains Gamliel’s reticence to further describe the meeting. Issachar’s family also asked activists protesting for her release to keep a lower profile, but advertisements with the message “Please President Putin, bring Naama home” appeared in Jerusalem’s Yitzhak Navon train station on Tuesday.