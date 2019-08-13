Rebels and Assad-backed fighters go head to head in Northwest Syria

Nearly 60 people were killed after clashes ensued between Assad loyalists and rebels in northwest Syria on Tuesday, according to Al Arabiya.



Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) controls most of Idlib as well as parts of Aleppo, Hama and Latakia. HTS is an extremist group led by Syrian's former al-Qaeda affiliate. Twenty-nine pro-government forces and 30 extremists and allied rebels were killed during the fighting in Idlib and Latakia according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.



Warplanes attacked the Idlib region earlier Tuesday, killing three civilians.



This region is supposed to be in a buffer-zone, protected by a government offensive led by Turkey and Russia.



