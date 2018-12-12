Report: IDF kills Palestinian in manhunt for Ofra terrorists

Shira (R) and Amichai (L) Ish-ran in a screenshot from their wedding video.
The IDF reportedly apprehended a number of Palestinians on Wednesday night during the manhunt for the terrorists who carried out Sunday's shooting near Ofra, north of Jerusalem, Channel 2 reported, citing Palestinian sources.
Security forces reportedly killed one Palestinian, multiple media outlets reported, as the IDF and the Palestinians are reportedly in a fire fight near Ramallah.
The shootout took place just hours after the four-day-old baby of Shira Ish-ran was pronounced dead Wednesday
after he was born via Cesarean section at 30 weeks. Shira remains in the hospital.
The baby’s parents, Shira and Amichai Ish-ran, were among seven people injured as they stood at a bus stop and hitchhiking post on the major West Bank Route 60 artery, on the last night of the Hanukkah holiday.
Palestinians in a white car quickly passed by the bus stop and sprayed it with bullets, then sped away as soldiers shot at their vehicle but failed to halt its flight.
Soldiers combed the West Bank throughout the week for the Palestinian cell that carried out Sunday’s terror attack outside Ofra, while doctors in Jerusalem desperately tried to save the life of the baby born prematurely.
Following the attack, IDF troops and border police quickly set up roadblocks and checkpoints on roads leading to nearby Palestinian villages.
According to Palestinian news agency Wafa, IDF troops raided the nearby Palestinian village of Silwad and Ein Yabrud earlier in the week in search of the terrorists.
Clashes broke out in Silwad as residents threw rocks and other objects at troops who fired tear gas and other riot-dispersal means. In Ein Yabrud, the IDF confiscated security cameras.
“Following the shooting attack yesterday adjacent to the Ofra Junction, IDF, Border Police and security forces commenced extensive searches in the villages in the area as part of the hunt for the terrorists who committed the attack,” the army said. “At the same time, the IDF’s intelligence efforts continue. The IDF will continue to act to apprehend the terrorists until the security of civilians is restored.”Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.
