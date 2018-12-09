Doctors deliver baby of woman seriously wounded in Ofra attack

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Six injured in shooting attack near Ofra, north of JerusalemSeven people, including a young couple, were injured in a drive-by Palestinian shooting attack by the Ofra settlement in the Binyamin region of the West Bank, according to Magen David Adom.According to initial reporters the woman, who is pregnant, was seriously wounded and her husband was lightly injured.The shooter shot at a hitchhiking station and bus stop on Route 60 from a car that immediately fled the scene, according to the IDF.Soldiers at the scene shot at the car, which still managed to flee the scene. The army is now searching for the vehicle.Out of the remaining victims, two were moderately injured and four were lightly wounded, including two 16-year-old girls, according to Magen David Adom."I am very grateful to God that nothing happened to [my daughter], a huge miracle happened to us on Hanukkah. We will not solve the problem with fear. On the contrary, it is symbolic that they stood right next to the place where the Maccabees fought, near Ofra. A lot of heroism was shown there,” the mother of Chen Antebi, one of the wounded teenagers, told Arutz Sheva.The teenager, Antebi, told Israeli media, "We crawled over to the hitchhiking station and hid behind a monument to a man killed in a terrorist attack." Antebi added, "Someone next to us asked God not to take him.""I suddenly saw a boom, all kinds of shrapnel, and I was sure it was fireworks, because of the party that was there before." Antebi said, "[However], when I saw the pregnant woman bleeding on the floor and her husband shouting, I understood that I had to hide."The wounded were transferred to Jerusalem hospitals including Shaare Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah Medical Center at Mt. Scopus."We heard shooting and immediately ran to the Intensive Care Unit, we reached the scene and saw a 21-year-old female lying on the pavement, conscious with a gun shot wound, and a 21-year-old male with a number of gun shot wounds to his lower body," said two Magen David Adom EMTs, according to Israeli media.Meirav Sharvit, one of the teenagers injured in the attack spoke to the news from her hospital bed and reenacted her version of the story."I stood with my back to the road, Chen [Antebi] stood in front of me, everyone was socializing, there was a Hanukkah party in the settlement, so we were there. [We thought] That there were fireworks [at first, from the party]," the wounded teenager said, "and then people simply went down to the floor, crawled, hid back, did not know what to do. I saw Chen go down to the floor and I also went down, crawled behind a gravestone... and hid until rescue forces came in."Palestinian media reported that large IDF forces entered the village of Silwad, east of Ramallah, in order to catch the terrorist who carried out the shooting at the hitchhiking station in Ofra, according to The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave comment regarding the shooting at the Ofra junction, condemning the attack and promising to bring the 'murderous criminals' responsible for the act to justice."Everyone is praying for the safety of a young mother who is fighting for her life - her baby is saved, and we also wish a speedy recovery for all the wounded." Netanyahu said regarding the shooting, "We will not rest until we find these murderous criminals."US President Donald Trump’s special representative for international negotiations, Jason Greenblatt, condemned the Hanukkah attacks and called upon Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to also join in on the condemnation of the at-large shooters and terror acts of the day.MK Bezalel Smotrich (Bayit Yehudi) immediately attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also holds the post of Defense Minister, for failing to ensure security for the residents of Judea and Samaria.“Another day, another terror attack. Mr. Prime Minister, Until today you had someone to blame for the lack of security. Now, the excuses are over. Get into a room with the Defense Minister and provide security. It’s your job and your responsibility to do so. Israeli lives are not a game,” Smotrich said.This is a developing story.

