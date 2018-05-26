Report: Syrian army discharges conscripts after eight years of war

The Syrian army has ordered the military discharge of soldiers called up for army service in 2010, Syria's pro-government Al-Watan newspaper reported.



Due to Syria's ongoing civil war, the soldiers, whose mandatory enlistment was meant to last only 18 months, served for eight years.



"I feel like I just won a huge battle," Mohammad, 27, who has been in the Syrian army since 2010, told Agence France-Presse.



The Syrian government, with aid from Russia, Iran, and Hezbollah, has recently won a string of victories over various rebel groups near Damascus and in the central province of Homs.





