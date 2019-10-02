Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Right wing bloc meeting: 'coalition talks broke down, Lapid to blame'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 2, 2019 12:55
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting on Wednesday morning with the heads of the parties that make up the right wing bloc, notifying them that coalition talks with Blue and White will not result in a unity government, blaming it all on Blue and White Co-Chairman Yair Lapid.

A Likud spokesperson confirmed that Ministers Ze'ev Elkin and Yariv Levin of the Likud reported the unity government negotiation breakdown happened after Blue and White called off another negotiation meeting. They claim this happened because Lapid forced Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz to fold, in order to hold another election.According to the Likud, "Lapid doesn't want a rotation between Netanyahu and Gantz, only a rotation between Gantz and him."

The bloc leaders ended up not deciding on whether to return the prime ministerial mandate to President Reuven Rivlin, but decided to continue negotiating as one unified bloc, effectively guaranteeing a third election.


