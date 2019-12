President Reuven Rivln has said that the people of Israel must not lose faith in the democratic system and our own ability to shape our lives, Walla reports."I am praying that the current deep political crisis will lead us to fight not only for our right to disagree with one another - but also for our duty to find what we do agree upon." Rivlin said. "I hope this election will be the last for the next four years" he added.