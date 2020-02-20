Rivlin on Leifer case: Israel does not offer criminals shelter

Ahead of President Reuven Rivlin's trip to Australia, his first official visit to that country while in office, his office delivered a letter to Israel’s ambassador to Australia Mark Sofer meant to address all issues concerning the Leifer case.



Australian citizen Malka Leifer is accused in her native country of sexually assaulting minors under her care. She fled to Israel and is suspected of having feigned mental issues to avoid being extradited to face criminal charges.



The letter states the legal proceedings concerning Leifer’s deportation are “proceeding as planned” and that “the State of Israel does not allow those who have committed a crime to use the state and its institutions as a barrier to facing justice.”