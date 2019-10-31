Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rocket alert sound in Gaza border communities

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 31, 2019 20:24
A rocket alert was heard in southern Israel on the Gaza border communities of Alumim and Be'eri on Thursday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

A projectile fired from Gaza reportedly fell in open territory in southern Israel, according to media reports.The IDF claimed that incident is currently under investigation.


