Rocket lands in Hof Ashkelon Regional Council - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 10, 2019 22:06
A rocket allegedly landed in Hof Ashkelon Regional Council on Tuesday evening, according to unconfirmed  reports in Israeli and Palestinian social media.

The IDF has not confirmed these reports at this time.Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to abruptly leave the stage during a campaign rally in Ashdod when a rocket siren sounded. No injuries were reported.


September 10, 2019
U.S. announces new sanctions targeting Hamas, Islamic State, other groups

By REUTERS

