Rocket lands in Hof Ashkelon Regional Council - report

A rocket allegedly landed in Hof Ashkelon Regional Council on Tuesday evening, according to unconfirmed reports in Israeli and Palestinian social media.



The IDF has not confirmed these reports at this time.Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had to abruptly leave the stage during a campaign rally in Ashdod when a rocket siren sounded. No injuries were reported.



