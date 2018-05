Rocket sirens were sounded in southern Israel on Tuesday, likely signaling a launch of projectiles from the Gaza Strip toward Israel. The siren's background is under investigation.



Sirens were heard in Sderot and southern Israel communities near the Gaza border.



Israeli media reported three Israelis were injured from earlier rocket fire. One was lightly injured from shrapnel. The condition of the other two is unknown.



This is a developing story.







