Rockets land near Iraqi base hosting U.S. forces, no casualties

A security source said the rockets landed near the Qayyara military base.

By REUTERS
November 8, 2019 21:45
Rockets land near Iraqi base hosting U.S. forces, no casualties

U.S. army soldiers fuel a military truck at Qayyara airbase west of Mosul, Iraq, August 10, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/SUHAIB SALEM)

 BAGHDAD - A barrage of 17 rockets landed near a military base hosting U.S. forces in northern Iraq on Friday but caused no injuries or major material damage, an Iraqi military statement said.


A security source said the rockets landed near the Qayyara military base. The statement and the source did not say who was believed to have launched the attack. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.


