Ron Huldai wins fifth term as mayor of Tel-Aviv

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai officially won his fifth term as mayor of Tel - Aviv in the Tuesday elections with 46.6% of the votes out of the 60% that were counted.
"We have many more things to do for the people of Tel Aviv," said Huldai after official results of his victory came in.
"I thank the residents of Tel - Aviv for their trust [in me] and the great team [of activists] they did a wonderful job," he said as his supporters celebrated with him and around him.
"As of tomorrow we will get back to work," he said, "and we will continue to do our work quietly."
Asaf Zamir came in second with 34.2% of the votes.
