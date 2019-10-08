Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russia and China to sign agreement on combating 'illegal' online content

By REUTERS
October 8, 2019 15:35
MOSCOW - Russia's state communications watchdog will sign an agreement with its Chinese counterpart this month as part of cooperation to combat the circulation of what it calls illegal online content, it said on Tuesday.


Critics have accused Russia's authorities of trying to implement Chinese-style curbs on the internet. Cooperation in this area between the two regulators could alarm Russian proponents of internet freedom. 


