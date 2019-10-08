Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russia: not informed about U.S. plans to withdraw troops from Syria

By REUTERS
October 8, 2019 12:33
 MOSCOW - Russia was not informed in advance by the United States or by Turkey about any agreements they had reached about plans to withdraw U.S. troops from northeastern Syria, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Peskov told reporters it remained to be seen how many U.S. troops would be withdrawn, and that other details about the plans remained unclear. "We are very closely watching the situation," he said. 


