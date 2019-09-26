Russia says it will help revive Afghan peace talks between Taliban, U.S.

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday it would help revive Afghan peace talks between the United States and the Taliban that collapsed earlier this month, the RIA news agency reported.



US President Donald Trump abruptly canceled secret talks with the Taliban at his Camp David retreat that were planned for Sept. 8 and has since said the talks are "dead."



