Russia to Deal of Century: Israelis and Palestinians should talk

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 28, 2020 21:16
In response to the Deal of the Century released by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday Russia released a statement urging Israelis and Palestinians to “negotiate directly.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meant to fly to Moscow after he leaves Washington and in Israel it is widely believed he intends to bring Israeli woman who is currently in Russian prison Naama Issachar. Issachar is currently in prison after having been found guilty of brining a small amount of cannabis into Russia during her flight back home from India. She is seen by many Israelis as a victim of Russian brutality and her case gained massive amounts of media attention.
The Deal of the Century stipulates that the US backs Israel in its annexation of large parts of the West Bank and the Jordan Valley, the plan also calls for the creation of a Palestinian state with its capital in “East Jerusalem.” 


Tags Israel Peace Russia
