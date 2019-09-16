Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russian, Saudi energy ministers to have phone call on Monday - Russia's Novak

By REUTERS
September 16, 2019 09:18
Breaking news

Breaking news.

Russia's energy minister Alexander Novak said on Monday that he planned to have a phone call with his Saudi counterpart following attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

He said there is enough oil in commercial stockpiles worldwide to cover the shortfall of supplies from Saudi Arabia.

Novak told reporters that parameters of the global oil output deal have not been changed and there is no immediate need to convene an extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC meeting.


