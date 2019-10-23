Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russian military police begins patrolling Syria-Turkey border -Interfax

By REUTERS
October 23, 2019 19:15
MOSCOW - Russia's defense ministry said on Wednesday the Russian military police had started patrolling areas in Syria near the Turkish border, Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a Russian officer.

A Russian military police unit started its mission at midday, Igor Seritski, a Russian Lieutenant general, told Russian state TV channel Rossiya 24, according to Interfax.He also said that the unit would be based at a facility near Syria's Kobani.


