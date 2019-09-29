Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russia's Putin wishes 'health, joy and prosperity' in RH greeting

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 29, 2019 22:40
In a statement published by the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin wished his country's Jews "health, joy and prosperity in the new year."

”This ancient holiday embodies people's urge for moral purification and perfection, and prompts them to strive for virtuous thoughts and deeds," the statement said.  "It is important that Russia's Jewish religious organisations are deeply respectful of the invaluable spiritual, historical and cultural heritage of their ancestors, and promote the traditions and customs of their fathers among the youth. Their active engagement in public activities and implementation of major social and charity initiatives, as well as efforts to support constructive inter-ethnic and inter-faith dialogue in our country deserves the most sincere appreciation."



Please accept my heartfelt wishes of well-being, happiness and prosperity in the new year.”


