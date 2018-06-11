June 11 2018
|
Sivan, 28, 5778
|
S. Korea: N.Korea's past action no indication of future behavior

By REUTERS
June 11, 2018 11:21
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

TOKYO - North Korea's past action should not be used to try to predict its future behavior, the special national security adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in Tokyo on Monday, during a panel discussion on North Korea.

Moon Chung-in's comment came a day before a high-stakes summit meeting in Singapore between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Talks between the leaders are expected to center on ending the North's nuclear weapons and missile programs in return for diplomatic and economic incentives.

Moon said the United States had blamed North Korea for breaking promises regarding its nuclear program in the past, but that it "would have different views".

"Now is the time to set aside all those things. Let us see whether North Korea can deliver what the US wants and the entire world wants," Moon said.

"Therefore past behavior should not be the yardstick to judge current or future behavior of North Korea."


