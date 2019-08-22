S.Korea official says U.S.-N.Korea dialogue seen starting soon

Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

By REUTERS
August 22, 2019 06:42
SEOUL - South Korea's deputy national security adviser Kim Hyun-chong said on Thursday that he expects the US-North Korea dialogue to unfold soon and go well, in comments made after meeting US envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun in Seoul.

Kim also said that South Korea will hold a National Security Council meeting later on Thursday to discuss an intelligence-sharing pact with Japan which South Korea had threatened to scrap amid a spiralling diplomatic and trade spat.

The General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) could expire on Aug. 24 if either side decides not to roll it over.


