Sa’ar: Leadership primary can save the Likud

Holding a snap leadership primary can keep the Likud in power, MK Gideon Sa’ar said Saturday night.Sa’ar is the only Likud lawmaker who has said he would run against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for leader of his party, and he is fighting against Netanyahu’s attempt to cancel a leadership primary ahead of the expected election in March.“We should do it to end this crazy crisis” - consecutive elections and no government - “paralyzing the country for a year,” Sa’ar said of a leadership race. “How long can the country continue like this?”