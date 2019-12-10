Likud MK Gideon Sa'ar said that "the world is suffering from lack of moral clarity on Islamic extremism and on the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. They make excuses for Islamic terror instead of fighting against it," while addressing a delegation from the Israel Allies Foundation on Tuesday."The lack of moral clarity is dangerous," he added."Labeling the products from Judea and Samaria is a clear attempt to remove Israel's legitimacy from the area."The Likud MK also stated that, "polls show I bring support from the other side. I'm sure I will lead Likud to a big victory and a government led by Likud in which all the Zionist parties will be invited to negotiate."If we continue the same path we are on now," Sa'ar continued, "we should not expect different results."The Likud MK also stated that, "polls show I bring support from the other side. I'm sure I will lead Likud to a big victory and a government led by Likud in which all the Zionist parties will be invited to negotiate."If we continue the same path we are on now," Sa'ar contiued, "we should not expect different results."Sa'ar also took time to comment on the upcoming British general election on Thursday, saying that Labour's candidate for prime minister, Jeremy Corbyn, "makes clear his anti-Israel positions. I truly hope he won't win the election."