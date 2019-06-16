‘Sara Netanyahu is not Dreyfus,’ legal authority says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
June 16, 2019 20:39
“Sara Netanyahu is not [Alfred] Dreyfus,” a high-ranking person in the legal system said on Sunday in response to a recent statement by the Prime Minister, “she admitted to a criminal act because she knows well that this is not a case of “there will be nothing because there is nothing to find.””
Speaking about his wife, the prime minister said she “endured four year of hell facing a set of charges from which nothing was left.”Sara Netanyahu was found guilty of corruption in a plea deal on Sunday.
Alfred Dreyfus was a French-Jewish military officer who was wrongly convicted of treason in a legal case that tore French society apart and led many, like Theodor Hertzel, to give up on the idea non-Jewish societies can rid themselves of antisemitism.
French writer Emile Zola was one of the noted men of letter to write in defense of Dreyfus at the time. The affair still stands today as a symbol for injustice.