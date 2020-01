Saudi Arabia called on Friday for self-restraint to prevent escalation after the U.S. strike in Iraq that killed a senior Iranian commander, an official source told state TV.Also, the ministry of foreign affairs issued a statement affirming the international community must fulfill its responsibilities to ensure the security of the region.

I Accept

We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies