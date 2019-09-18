Saudi Defence Ministry press conference to show Iranian involvement in Aramco attacks - state TV

A Saudi Defence Ministry spokesman will hold a press conference on Wednesday to provide information about last week's attack on Aramco, state TV said early on Wednesday.



The conference will show evidence on Iran's involvement in the Aramco attacks, state TV added. It will also show Iranian weapons that were used in the attacks

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });