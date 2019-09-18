Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Saudi Defence Ministry press conference to show Iranian involvement in Aramco attacks - state TV

By REUTERS
September 18, 2019 02:41
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A Saudi Defence Ministry spokesman will hold a press conference on Wednesday to provide information about last week's attack on Aramco, state TV said early on Wednesday.

The conference will show evidence on Iran's involvement in the Aramco attacks, state TV added. It will also show Iranian weapons that were used in the attacks


